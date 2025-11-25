Delhi chokes, all offices to work at 50 per cent strength

NEW DELHI: With many areas of Delhi choking under an AQI soaring past 400, the city government on Monday ordered both government and private offices to immediately shift to a 50% on-site staffing model, making work-from-home must for the rest of their employees. The move is part of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III, triggered when pollution levels slip into the “severe” zone.

Earlier, L-G V K Saxena cleared staggered office timings for departments under the Delhi government and MCD to reduce congestion on roads.

In the order issued by the Department of Environment & Forests under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the administration said, “All GNCTD government offices must ensure that not more than half their staff is physically present. Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments may summon additional personnel only when essential to maintain emergency and public services.”

Private offices, too, have been told to limit in-person attendance to 50%. The rest must work from home—“mandatorily”—and offices have been urged to implement staggered timings and strict WFH policies while keeping vehicular movement linked to office commutes to a minimum.