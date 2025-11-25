Delhi chokes, all offices to work at 50 per cent strength

NEW DELHI: With many areas of Delhi choking under an AQI soaring past 400, the city government on Monday ordered both government and private offices to immediately shift to a 50% on-site staffing model, making work-from-home must for the rest of their employees. The move is part of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III, triggered when pollution levels slip into the “severe” zone.
Earlier, L-G V K Saxena cleared staggered office timings for departments under the Delhi government and MCD to reduce congestion on roads.
In the order issued by the Department of Environment & Forests under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the administration said, “All GNCTD government offices must ensure that not more than half their staff is physically present. Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments may summon additional personnel only when essential to maintain emergency and public services.”
Private offices, too, have been told to limit in-person attendance to 50%. The rest must work from home—“mandatorily”—and offices have been urged to implement staggered timings and strict WFH policies while keeping vehicular movement linked to office commutes to a minimum.
Emergency services exempt from 50% rule
These restrictions follow amendments to the GRAP framework by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made after Supreme Court hearings and consultations with stakeholders.
A measure that previously fell under the more severe GRAP Stage IV—allowing offices to run at half strength—has been moved up to Stage III to enable faster intervention during deteriorating air quality.
Hospitals, health facilities, fire services, prisons, electricity and water utilities, sanitation departments, public transport agencies, disaster management units, and bodies involved in pollution control or enforcement will not be subject to the 50 per cent cap.
The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place for the full duration of Stage III curbs. District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners of Police and local civic bodies have been tasked with ensuring that both government and private offices comply.
The consequences of establishments flouting the order are clear: “Violations will attract penalties under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (imprisonment up to 5 years, fines up to one lakh rupees, or both) in addition to other applicable laws.”
Work-from-home mandatory for the rest
