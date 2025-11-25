Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes QR code-based smart care for stray dogs

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing protests in the country around the Supreme Court order on stray dog management, a panel from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed strict enforcement measures and ward-level planning in line with apex court’s directives.

The recommendations were presented in the House by committee member and Education Committee chairperson Yogesh Verma and it included measures like decentralized enforcement powers, scientific feeding zones and ward-level sterilisation targets that would be in accordance with the court’s order while ensuring citizen safety.

According to the six-member committee, Veterinary Officers and Sanitary Inspectors should be empowered to issue challans against those who feed dogs outside designated points, violate municipal guidelines or obstruct Dog Squad operations.

Additionally, a six-month ward-wise sterilisation and vaccination plan, deployment of two additional mobile vans in every zone, signing MoUs with the Animal Husbandry Department and recognized NGOs and mandating daily reporting have also been suggested. The panel has also suggested tagging each dog with an ear tag or QR code to improve monitoring.

In addition to the above measures, creating designated feeding zones in parks, open spaces, and municipal land has also been suggested while prohibiting feeding near schools, hospitals, markets and high-traffic stretches. As per the committee’s recommendations, these points would be equipped with information boards and CCTV cameras. The panel also proposed doubling the capacity of municipal dog shelters and ensuring weekly inspections of medical care, sanitation, and food supply.

Stray Dog Unified Helpline

Another suggestion is the launch of a Stray Dog Unified Helpline with a 4-6 hour response window. RWAs, market associations, and school representatives would be part of a complaint-monitoring group. The panel also stressed the need for civil defence training