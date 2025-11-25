Delhi Pollution Control Committee delays STP, CETP reports amid concerns over withholding of data

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has not published its monthly monitoring reports for the city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for the past two months, sparking concerns over transparency in pollution reporting. The committee, which usually uploads its assessments by the 7th of every month, has not shared any data since September.

A DPCC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the delay to ongoing upgrades at monitoring sites.

“New sensors and monitoring stations are being installed at STPs, CETPs and major drains. These are expected to improve accuracy and allow real-time reporting. The process is taking longer than expected,” the official said.

However, environmental activists have questioned the timing and motive behind the lapse. Pankaj Kumar, founder of Earth Warriors — a group that independently tracks the performance of treatment plants — said the absence of the reports has raised red flags at a time when discrepancies between pollution datasets are already under scrutiny.