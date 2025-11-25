Five injured in Delhi’s Jwala Nagar as newly built roof collapses

NEW DELHI: Five people, including a woman, were injured on Tuesday morning when the roof of a newly constructed structure collapsed at a four-storey house in northeast Delhi’s Jwala Nagar, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call around 9:50 am and sent five fire tenders to the spot. A rescue operation was launched to check if anyone was trapped under the debris.

According to Delhi Police, Avinish, a family member, said construction work was underway on the third floor to create a hall when the newly built roof suddenly collapsed. The injured include two family members, a tenant and two labourers. The tenant, Rajesh, later went to the hospital on his own with minor injuries.

DFS officials said the injured were receiving treatment and rescue efforts were continuing to ensure no one remained trapped under the collapsed structure.