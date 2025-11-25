Mid-day meal kitchen gets notice over food safety violations

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to Rao Raghubur Singh Sewa Samiti, the NGO supplying mid-day meals to MCD primary schools in Kalkaji’s B-Block, over multiple violations of food safety and operational standards.

The notice follows a surprise inspection conducted on November 21 by Amit Kharkhari, Chairman of the MCD Education Committee.

During the visit, several deficiencies were flagged, including the absence of an oil catcher, a non-functional fly catcher, expired sooji stored on the premises, and missing wheat and rice stocks supplied by the Food Corporation of India.

Kharkhari said the matter is expected to be resolved within the next 7–10 days. “The NGO will have to file their reply, and if their response is not satisfactory, we will have to take strict action, which might include cancelling their tender,” he said. The NGO currently provides mid-day meals to around 60,000 kids across MCD schools.