New parking facilities operational at Greater Kailash, Punjabi Bagh

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has made the newly constructed parking facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh crematorium area operational, aiming to ease congestion and offer organised parking options for residents and visitors in the two localities.

These parking projects were delayed due to the need for completion of certain mandatory compliance requirements, said the corporation.

Currently, with all necessary approvals and procedures in place, the corporation has ensured that the facilities are ready for public use. Following the delay in the project, the MCD has also stated in an official communication that it has terminated the services of the official found responsible for the lapse in carrying out the project on a timely basis.

The parking facility located at M-Block market, Greater Kailash - 1 was executed at a cost of Rs 63.74 crore and can accommodate 399 cars, as per an official communication. Additionally, this facility is an automated one that consists of a basement, ground and a 7 storey building, each floor accommodating around 57 cars.

The MCD has also stated that the parking premise is for 114 SUV cars and 285 sedan cars. Covering a total plot area of 2245 sqm, the entry and exit of the GK project is from the ground floor. In addition to that, the basement is constructed for an underground water tank, pump room and services purpose.

The other parking facility at Punjabi Bagh crematorium area has been built at a cost of Rs 31 crore and is built according to the ‘puzzle parking’ technology. This facility will house 225 vehicles and is a ground plus five floor set-up.

This parking’s basement will have a water tank and a pump house. “More proposals for parking facilities have already been sent,” an official said.