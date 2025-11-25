Pit bull bites off six-year-old’s ear in ferocious attack in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a pit bull brutally attacked a six-year-old boy and bit off his ear in the Prem Nagar area, the police said on Monday.

The Police Control Room received a call at 5:38 pm on Sunday about a child being severely injured by a pit bull and taken to the hospital by his parents.

The police said that the boy was playing in the street when a pit bull, belonging to one 50-year-old Rajesh Pal, who lives in Vinay Enclave in Prem Nagar III in the Kirari area, attacked the boy.

Pal is the victim’s neighbour and a tailor by profession, a senior police official said. The dog emerged from Pal’s house and violently attacked the boy.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, in which the boy was seen playing in the street. The dog freed himself from the control of a woman standing nearby and attacked the boy. The dog was seen brutally attacking the boy.

A woman and a passerby managed to free the victim from the dog, who later ran away from the spot. Later, a man was seen coming to the spot and picking something from the ground, which was said to be the victim’s ear.