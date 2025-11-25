With a guitar on his back

Nepali indie singer Ankit Shrestha sings from memory — about home, solitude, cold winters and hailstorms. Shrestha, who has spent much of his life in motion, moving between cities, countries, and musical eras, found music and the guitar to be the one constant since age nine. “Music became my companion even before I knew what that meant,” he says.

The singer-songwriter is currently on his first India tour. Having performed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Siliguri, and Gangtok, he will conclude his tour in Delhi on November 30 alongside his bandmates Sarin Bajracharya on drums and Aman Karna on keys and guitar — in an intimate setup that mirrors the simplicity of his music. As he prepares for his Delhi debut, his expectations are grounded. “It’s our first time in India. We don’t know how many people will show up,” he says. “Even if it’s just a few, we just want to share our music, connect, meet musicians, and travel.”

