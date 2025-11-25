Zoo authorities herd back two escaped jackals, plug breach in rear fencing

NEW DELHI: Two jackals that slipped out of an off-display enclosure at the National Zoological Park over the weekend have been safely herded back, zoo officials said on Monday, as teams continued combing operations in the forested belt behind the exhibits to trace the remaining animals believed to be on the loose.

Staff said there was no threat to visitors and that containment measures would remain in place until every jackal was accounted for.

The incident surfaced on Saturday morning when keepers discovered that multiple jackals had moved out of their holding zone near Azimganj Sarai in beat no. 10. Shortly after, three to four animals were spotted in dense bushes behind the display enclosures, triggering a coordinated search across the wooded stretch that borders the park.

Zoo director Sanjeet Singh said two jackals were retrieved from within the park premises and shifted back to the holding area without incident. CCTV feeds were placed under continuous monitoring, and trap cages, along with trained tracking squads, were deployed in vulnerable pockets to ensure the animals did not stray into public areas. “There have been no sightings in the visitors’ zone so far,” Singh said, adding that the situation remained under watch.