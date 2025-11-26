Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates over 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

NEW DELHI: Aiming to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare services to residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated more than 70 ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’, both virtually and in person, from the MCW (Maternity and Child Welfare) Centre in Shakti Nagar.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as a transformative step towards strengthening and modernising the city’s primary healthcare system. These Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will offer a wide range of services at the local level, including regular health check-ups, free essential medicines, maternal and child healthcare, necessary immunisation, disease-prevention counselling, health-promotion guidance, and online tele-consultation with specialist doctors — all under one roof.

The CM inspected the facilities at the newly launched centres, reviewed arrangements across each unit, and held detailed discussions with healthcare workers regarding services, equipment and operations.

The 70+ new centres have been established across major regions of Delhi, including North, Central, North-West, West, Shahdara, New Delhi, South-West, East, South-East, South and North-East districts.

She added that nearly 250 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are already operational, with a target of establishing over 1,000 centres, including 15 in each Assembly constituency.

NDMC opens three Arogya Mandirs

The New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) on Tuesday inaugurated three Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Bapu Dham, Netaji Nagar and Golf Links. Officials said the centres offer upgraded primary healthcare with lab testing, free essential medicines and improved infrastructure.

NDMC has rebranded 12 dispensaries under the initiative. Services are free & functional from 8:30 am to 4 pm.