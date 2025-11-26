Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says city still lacks basic infra; blames previous government

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday criticised previous governments for failing to provide essential civic infrastructure, saying that large parts of the national capital still lack proper water and sewer lines even after decades of governance. Gupta said she has personally seen “no improvement” in several areas over the last 15 years.

“When I cross these areas, I have not seen anything change. After 15 years of Congress and 11 years of the AAP government, the situation remains the same. In half of Delhi, there is still no water line, no sewer line. Water tankers are still supplying water. It is surprising that this is the condition of the national capital,” she said. Gupta said that after 27 years, desilting and repair work have finally begun on key pipelines and sites to address chronic water shortages.

“The system is still based on the 1973 master plan. In the last 50 years, no new system has been created. Nobody seemed worried,” she said. Targeting legislators, she said MLAs often cite funds on paper but fail to prioritise basic civic issues.