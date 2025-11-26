Delhi Medical Council's poll process halted after medicos flag irregularities in State Medical Register

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) elections have been halted after objections from a group of doctors who alleged serious irregularities in the State Medical Register (SMR). Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the poll process has been paused until further notice.

The election process was initiated last week with a public notice informing medical practitioners about the poll schedule and the requirement to update the SMR. At the same time, medical colleges were asked to conduct internal elections to choose faculty members who would represent them on the DMC’s executive body.

“We have put the process on hold. Medical institutes have been asked to defer their internal election till further notice,” a senior official from the health department said.

The interruption followed objections raised by Dr Pankaj Solanki, a member of the dissolved executive council of the DMC, who flagged procedural lapses in a written communication to the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. Several senior doctors supported the objections, after which institutions were asked not to proceed with their internal voting.

The primary objection was that medical colleges were instructed to elect their nominees for the executive body even though the SMR update — a crucial prerequisite — was still underway. According to established procedure, the selection of college representatives is conducted only after the direct elections for eight popularly elected positions, in which all registered practitioners participate.