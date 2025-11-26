Delhi Police arrest man from Mumbai for harassing news anchor

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly creating multiple fake social media profiles of a woman news anchor to harass and defame her.

The complainant, a resident of Palla Bakhtawarpur, reported that an unknown individual had uploaded her photos with forged, defamatory and insulting content.

She also received a threatening call in which the caller claimed he would break her proposed marriage and continue harassing her and her family, a senior police officer said.

During the probe, police identified two social media IDs and two email accounts linked to the harassment. Technical analysis revealed that all accounts were created using the same mobile number mentioned in the complaint, said DCP (outer north) Hareshwar Swami.

The activity was consistently traced to Mumbai. A raid was conducted in Sahar, Mumbai, leading to the arrest of Chet Kamal Prakash, 40, a resident of Sahar village.