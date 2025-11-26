Delhi Police supporters rally at India Gate after videos of pro-Hidma slogans at clean-air protest spark arrests

NEW DELHI: Scores of people assembled at the India Gate in a show of support for the Delhi Police on Tuesday, two days after videos surfaced allegedly showing protesters raising slogans praising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma during an air-pollution demonstration here.

Protestors held placards reading: “We support Delhi Police”, ‘Stop shielding anti-nationals’, ‘Nation against Hidma’, ‘Nation against Naxalism’, accusing ‘anti-national elements’ of infiltrating civic protests to promote extremist ideology.

“Around 30 to 40 members from Youth Stands for Society (YSS) gathered at India Gate around 2 pm and the protest concluded by 3 pm. Our message is clear — respect for the administration and the security of the country are paramount. We raised slogans against those who attacked Delhi Police personnel with chilli spray during Sunday’s protest,” YSS president Sagar Parashar said.

The demonstrators were heard raising slogans hailing the Delhi Police and expressing solidarity with the force.

A protest for clean air was held at the India Gate on Sunday, videos of which have surfaced online, allegedly showing protesters raising slogans praising Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. The Delhi Police said it has arrested 22 people for allegedly assaulting personnel, obstructing them, blocking roads and using pepper spray during the protest.