Experts flag infrastructure gaps as Delhi's draft EV policy nears rollout

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of Delhi’s transport department finalising a fresh draft for the city’s electric vehicle policy, industry experts are assessing whether the existing infrastructure is adequate to support the government’s ambitious transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

The draft policy, expected to be made public after ministerial approval, recommends strengthening the city’s EV charging ecosystem, expanding battery-swapping stations, developing battery recycling facilities and widening the e-rickshaw network.

The proposals aim to accelerate Delhi’s shift toward clean mobility and reinforce its position as a leader in EV adoption. However, experts caution that the feasibility of these recommendations hinges on addressing several infrastructural and supply-related challenges.

Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners and an industry expert noted that deploying EV infrastructure at the scale envisioned poses multiple hurdles. “In the case of Delhi, as well as most Indian cities, there are challenging points such as the availability of electricity, grid capacity, charging points, and especially given current restrictions related to China—the availability of raw materials needed to manufacture EVs and batteries,” he said.