Faridabad sees major drop in crimes against women in 2025; police credit safety drives

NEW DELHI: Faridabad Police has reported a significant reduction in crimes against women in 2025, attributing the decline to their intensified efforts under various safety initiatives.

Their data until October 31 reveals a notable decrease in cases of sexual violence and abduction compared to 2024.

The number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act dropped by 62, from 202 in 2024 to 140 this year. Rape cases saw a reduction of 38, from 101 in 2024 to 63 in 2025. Molestation and sexual harassment cases also decreased from 68 in 2024 to 54 this year.

Kidnapping incidents reduced by eight, from 57 last year to 49 in 2025. A police spokesperson credited the success to swift and decisive actions, including targeted security measures in identified crime hotspots. Large-scale awareness programs were conducted to educate women on their rights and available safety resources. Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta emphasized that women’s safety remains a top priority.

“We are committed to ensuring women’s security and encourage the public to report crimes promptly to local police, Dial 112, or the Women Helpline at 1091,” he said.