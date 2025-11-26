Four arrested for robbing elderly woman after posing tenants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly robbing an 86-year-old woman of her gold jewellery after entering her house on the pretext of renting a room in Uttam Nagar area, police said.

According to the police, the accused noticed the elderly woman wearing gold jewellery and decided to target her. They also saw a board outside the house indicating that a room was available for rent and used it as a pretext to gain entry.

“On November 14, a PCR call was received at the Bindapur police station, stating that two women and two men had forcibly entered the house of an 86-year-old woman and robbed gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, and a gold ring belonging to the caller’s mother before fleeing the spot,” officer said.

During probe, police examined CCTV footage and identified one of the women involved in the robbery. When the police reached her house in Uttam Nagar, they found her, along with her sister, her brother, and her brother’s friend. The stolen jewellery was recovered, following which all four were arrested, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.