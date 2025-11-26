GRAP III curbs revoked in Delhi as air quality improves; stage I & II restrictions to stay

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality showed marginal improvement on Wednesday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withdraw Stage III (‘severe’ category) restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

The decision follows a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which noted that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been improving for four consecutive days, settling at 327 on Wednesday—still in the ‘very poor’ category but below the severe-range threshold that triggers Stage III.

According to the order dated November 26, the IMD and IITM forecast indicates that Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range over the next few days. While a full recovery is unlikely in the near term due to unfavourable winter meteorology, the CAQM said the current levels do not warrant continued enforcement of Stage III actions.