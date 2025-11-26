Major fire breaks out at west Delhi godown; one person feared trapped

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a paints godown in West Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area, and one person is feared trapped inside.

The owner of the building, who reportedly entered it after the blaze started, has not yet been traced. According to fire officials, they received information about the blaze around 2.30 am, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A police officer said that they reached the location soon after receiving the alert. Preliminary information suggested that the fire was first noticed around 2.15 am, and locals physically informed the fire brigade as the warehouse was located close to residential areas.

The owner of the shop, Rohan, a resident of Rajouri Garden, had reportedly entered the building about half an hour before the PCR call was made. He remains untraceable. By around 7.30 am, the second and third floors of the structure had collapsed, the officer added.

All emergency agencies are at the spot, and mitigation efforts are still underway. A case under Section 287 of the BNS is being registered. Officials said the cause of the fire will be determined only after a thorough inspection.