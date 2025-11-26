Profits from cricket betting are ‘proceeds of crime’, rules Delhi HC in multi-crore PMLA case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that profits from cricket betting would constitute “proceeds of crime” under the anti-money laundering law.

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made the observation on November 24 while dismissing petitions challenging the probe agency’s decade-old order to attach ‘proceeds of crime (wealth generated in crime)’ in an alleged multi-crore international cricket betting scam. In September 2015, the ED provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 20 crore belonging to Vadodara-based Girish ‘Tommy’ Patel. The accused later challenged ED’s action before the HC.

Dismissing accused’s application, the court said, “For instance, if a person acquires any immovable property through acts of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy and thereafter utilises such property for a downstream activity, such as conducting an unlicensed real-estate business which is not a scheduled offence, the proceeds generated from the latter activity nonetheless constitute ‘proceeds of crime’ under Section 2(1) (u) of the PMLA.”