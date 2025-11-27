Arvind Kejriwal lauds volunteers, citizens on AAP foundation day

NEW DELHI: Marking 13 years of its journey on Wednesday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders across the organisation extended their greetings to volunteers and citizens nationwide, applauding their unwavering faith in honest politics, a commitment they said continues to define the party’s journey and its growing national footprint.

On the party’s foundation day, Kejriwal wrote on X, “This party does not belong to ‘Netas’ (traditional politicians); it belongs to the people. From village chaupal meetings to the streets, our volunteers have worked day and night to ignite the flame of change.

Whatever achievements we have today are the result of people’s trust and the dedication of our soldiers. We promise that the journey of truth, honesty and service to the nation will move forward even more strongly. Your support is our greatest strength.”

Punjab CM Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann conveyed his greetings on X to all volunteers and supporters. He wrote, “AAP, born from an anti-corruption movement with the goal of taking constitutional rights and vision to every citizen, has not only provided ordinary people with rights such as free education, free electricity and free healthcare, but has also made them aware of their entitlements.

AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, continues to move ahead with full dedication and hard work in the service of the people and will keep moving forward in the same spirit.”

Former Delhi CM and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, extended her tribute, stating, “Together, we are building the politics that Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb dreamt of: people’s politics, politics of work, and politics of truth. Your love and trust are our real strength.”