CM Rekha Gupta says committed to giving Rs 2,500, free gas cylinders to poor women

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while campaigning for the upcoming MCD by-elections on Wednesday, asserted that her government will fulfil all its promises, including a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 and subsidised gas cylinders for poor women.

Addressing a ‘Swabhiman Sabha’ in the Wazirpur Industrial Area in support of BJP candidate from Ashok Vihar Veena Asija on Wednesday, Gupta assured slum dwellers that the government will provide them permanent houses.

She stated that the city government is committed to the welfare of poor families living in slum clusters, which is why a dedicated budget of Rs 700 crore has been allocated for their development. Through this fund, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Atal Canteens, Basti Vikas Kendras, road and drainage improvements, and other essential facilities are being developed in slum areas.

The CM attended the Jhuggi–Jhopdi Swabhiman Sabha in the Wazirpur Industrial Area and said that her government continues to draw inspiration from the poor-welfare model.

Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the long-standing issues and neglect faced by poor families living in Delhi’s slum settlements for decades. She said that previous governments treated these settlements merely as vote banks and failed to provide basic amenities such as toilets, parks, roads, drainage systems, and permanent housing.

She said that the process of issuing new ration cards, which had been halted for nearly 15 years, will be restarted, cancelling cards of ineligible beneficiaries and issuing new ones to needy families.

Cleaning of 6.8 km sewer line in Jail Road begins

Delhi government began the cleaning work of the approximately 6.85 km-long trunk sewer line running from Jail Road to the Keshopur Sewer Treatment Plant. An expenditure of `13 crore will be incurred on the cleaning of this sewer line, said sources. This main line had nearly 65% silt deposition resulting in severe drainage problems in areas such as Virender Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Hari Nagar, and several parts of Janakpuri.