Daughter-in-law of pan masala baron dies by suicide at home

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old daughter-in-law of a pan masala baron allegedly hanged herself at her south Delhi residence, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 12 pm, the Vasant Vihar police station received information regarding the suicide of a woman. Her husband found her hanging from the ceiling at her in-law’s house, following which he informed other family members and the police.

According to a senior police officer, she was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary. A police team inspected the spot and recorded statements. The post-mortem examination was conducted by the board and the body handed over to the family, the officer said.

The police recovered a suicide note in which the woman alleged marital discord. A diary was also seized that contained multiple references to regular disputes with her husband, the police said. He got married in 2010 and was a homemaker.

The advocate of the family said, “Both families have decided to jointly carry out the cremation because we want to give full respect to her. It is a loss for both the families. The reports claiming ‘marital discord’ are false. There are no allegations in the suicide note. She has not held anyone to be responsible for this.”