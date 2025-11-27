Delhi Police arrest 2,000 under Operation Kawach 11.0

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls, the Delhi Police has carried out a citywide crackdown against illegal activities under Operation Kawach 11.0. It raided 1,566 locations across the city, after deploying 908 teams from all police stations, the Crime Branch, and the Special Cell between 6 pm on Monday and 6 pm on Tuesday.

The operation targeted crime hotspots, repeat offenders, and vulnerable pockets identified through local intelligence. The raids took place in all 15 police districts of Delhi, in which 76 cases under the NDPS Act were registered and 80 people were arrested.

Similarly, 273 cases under the Excise Act were registered, in which 272 people were arrested. Besides, 100 people were arrested in 99 Arms Act cases. A total of 213 people were arrested in 117 cases of the Gambling Act, with cash recovery made for Rs 2.37 lakh.

Apart from this, 1,500 people were arrested under Sections 40(A) and 40(B) of the Delhi Excise Act for drinking at public places, and 2,405 vehicles were also seized under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

Drug racket busted in 2 operations

The police busted a racket of illegal pharmaceutical drugs in Narela on Tuesday, in which 4,704 tramadol capsules and 200 grams of opium were recovered. In another operation, the police nabbed two Nepal nationals with 2Kkg of charas.