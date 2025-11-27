DMRC takes corporate turn for full makeover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled plans to prepare a comprehensive corporate strategy for the decade 2027–37, aiming to transform the capital’s urban mobility landscape.

The initiative, announced through a request for proposals (RFP) on November 25, seeks the expertise of leading consultancy firms to design a forward‑looking plan that addresses expansion, revenue diversification, and digital transformation. A DMRC senior official on Wednesday said that the roadmap will ensure that the metro system remains “progressive, sustainable, and globally benchmarked.”

The plan will focus on enhancing both farebox and non‑farebox revenues, exploring innovative financing models, and integrating cutting‑edge technology to improve passenger experience, said the senior official.

The consultants will be tasked with delivering the strategy within 120 days, extendable to 180 days, underscoring the urgency of preparing for the capital’s rapid urbanisation.

According to DMRC, the study will begin with a comprehensive review of its current business operations. This includes analysing operational performance, asset utilisation, ridership patterns, fare structures, revenue sources, and areas for cost optimisation. The consultant will also assess the corporation’s organisational capabilities, conduct SWOT and TOWS analyses, and examine regulatory challenges across all business segments.