In a GenZ clash, BJP & AAP bank on women in Delhi's Greater Kailash ward

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the MCD bypolls, the BJP and AAP have been aggressively campaigning for their candidates. However, this year one of the highlights is the participation of young candidates, with one of the parties fielding a candidate in their 20s. With a focus on issues like waste management, air pollution, etc., these candidates are representative of the youth of the city and their expectations from the government.

One such candidate is 24-year-old Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash ward 173, contesting on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose manifesto focuses on issues like waste management, civic amenities, conservation of open spaces and, most importantly, air pollution.

Young candidates like Gupta are representing pertinent issues but by leveraging tech-based solutions. Among several other promises, the AAP candidate has assured the voters a GK Works App which will allow the residents of Greater Kailash to register and track complaints.

Additionally, she has said that she will be working to develop a 24-hour turnaround time for civic grievances so that backlogs and persistent issues don’t clog governance.

Besides daily resident meetings, weekly colony drives and fortnightly meetings with colony groups like RWAs, market associations and Mohalla Sabhas, Gupta said, “We will develop a waste helpline aiming to resolve complaints within 3 hours, a backlane cleaning army to directly address unsanitary conditions in the area’s backlanes and a long-term plan of segregated door-to-door garbage collection that will help transition GK to a zero-waste colony.”