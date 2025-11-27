India Gate pollution protest: Delhi Court sends four agitators to two-day police custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent to two days' police custody four students arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel and conspiracy to commit offences against the State during a protest at the India Gate over pollution.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga also sent 13 others to one-day judicial custody in a case related to the protest.

Judicial Magistrate Monga was hearing the case registered against the 17 accused, including 11 women, at the Sansad Marg police station for various offences under BNS, including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, obstructing a public servant, conspiracy to commit offences against the State, and wrongful restraint.

Earlier, all 17 students were produced before the judicial magistrate amid tight security.

The Delhi Police had sought seven-day custody of five out of 17 protesters to further investigate the matter, while a request was made to extend the judicial custody of remaining 12 protesters.

On November 23, a total of 23 students were arrested after two FIRs were registered at Kartavya Path and Parliament Street police stations.

The arrested students were produced before two judicial magistrates at the Patiala House Court on November 24.