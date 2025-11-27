Inside Vandana Krishna’s ‘Reflections’

But it is Mumbai that calls her back again and again. “The rainy season of Mumbai — I love the rains,” she says. “Even though they inconvenience people with flooding, the greenery, the clean green colours, the water reflections… and plus, it’s by the sea.”

A self-taught artist, Krishna learned through trial, error, and close observation. She spent years sharpening her eye by visiting galleries and studying the masters. Influenced by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, M F Husain, and F N Souza, her canvases balance bold strokes with soft, nuanced tones. Art, she says, became her anchor — a calm space amid the mental demands of public service. “It helps you de-stress and get away from it all, not overthink and be in the moment. As a bureaucrat, you’re always thinking about policies, strategies, and implementation.”

Painting is also, for her, a way to rediscover beauty. “Art is about freedom — freedom from expectations, from social norms, from who you’re supposed to be,” she says, adding that it’s an impulsive, instinctive act: responding to an image she loves, a moment she wants to hold, trusting that the viewer might find joy in it too.

On view at Bikaner House till November 30