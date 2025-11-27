Make Delhi best capital in the world, VP CP Radhakrishnan tells CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called upon Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to make Delhi the best capital city in the world. He addressed the event at the Delhi Assembly on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. He also released a coffee table book on the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel.

“The capital of India, Delhi, should set the benchmark for excellence globally. It should not aspire to be like London, Washington, or any other city, but must shine as the best capital in the world,” he said.

Constitution Day marks the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The unveiling of the specially curated coffee table book, marks 100 years since Patel became the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 14, 1925. The vice president highlighted the historic significance of the Assembly building, noting that ‘assembly buildings also speak; the daily legislature is what it should be”.

He appreciated the release of the Coffee Table Book, saying it has been meticulously curated by the authors and speakers to reflect the journey of India’s legislative institutions. The Vice President also reflected on the historic role of the Assembly building, which once housed the Imperial Legislative Council and the first Central Legislative Assembly.