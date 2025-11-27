Mercury dips to 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi, lowest November reading in three years

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke to an early-winter chill on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees celsius, making it the lowest November reading in the last three years.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum was 3.3 degrees below the seasonal normal, signalling a sharper-than-usual dip ahead of December.
The chill follows a steady decline over the past two days, with officials attributing the drop to clear skies, dry northwesterly winds and the impact of a western disturbance hovering over south Afghanistan.
Data from Safdarjung, the city’s base station, showed the minimum falling by 1 degree since Tuesday, while most other stations also recorded below-normal readings. Ayanagar logged the lowest minimum at 7.9 degrees celsius, followed closely by Ridge at 8.8 degrees celsius. Palam recorded 9.4 degrees celsius, also two to four degrees below normal at several points in the city.
Maximum temperatures remained in the range of 22–25 degrees celsius across Delhi, with Safdarjung reporting 25.5 degrees celsius, a 1.2-degree departure from the normal.
The IMD noted that minimum temperatures were “markedly below normal” — by more than 5 degrees celsius — at isolated locations and “appreciably below normal” across several others. Clear skies prevailed through the day, with humidity oscillating between 41% and 100%.
The weather department has forecast shallow to moderate fog for Thursday morning across most parts of the capital, followed by shallow fog each morning for the rest of the week.
On Thursday, maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 23 degrees celsius and 25 degrees celsius, with the minimum likely to remain in the 8–10 degrees celsius range. A slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected from Friday, with the IMD estimating 10–12 degrees celsius on November 28 and 11–13 degrees celsius thereafter as northwesterly winds continue.
IMD officials said no rainfall is expected over the next seven days. Wind speeds are likely to remain light, varying between calm conditions and 10–15 kmph depending on the time of day. Despite the sudden dip, meteorologists clarified that Delhi is not yet experiencing a cold-wave condition, which requires a minimum of 10 degrees celsius.
Cong leaders in masks voice concerns over pollution
Delhi Congress leaders held a press conference on Wednesday wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders to highlight the plummeting air quality in the national capital and demanded that the ruling BJP bring the city out of this “health emergency”. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said they submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government over the pollution situation & demanded an all-party meeting.