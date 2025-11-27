Mercury dips to 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi, lowest November reading in three years

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke to an early-winter chill on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees celsius, making it the lowest November reading in the last three years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum was 3.3 degrees below the seasonal normal, signalling a sharper-than-usual dip ahead of December.

The chill follows a steady decline over the past two days, with officials attributing the drop to clear skies, dry northwesterly winds and the impact of a western disturbance hovering over south Afghanistan.

Data from Safdarjung, the city’s base station, showed the minimum falling by 1 degree since Tuesday, while most other stations also recorded below-normal readings. Ayanagar logged the lowest minimum at 7.9 degrees celsius, followed closely by Ridge at 8.8 degrees celsius. Palam recorded 9.4 degrees celsius, also two to four degrees below normal at several points in the city.

Maximum temperatures remained in the range of 22–25 degrees celsius across Delhi, with Safdarjung reporting 25.5 degrees celsius, a 1.2-degree departure from the normal.

The IMD noted that minimum temperatures were “markedly below normal” — by more than 5 degrees celsius — at isolated locations and “appreciably below normal” across several others. Clear skies prevailed through the day, with humidity oscillating between 41% and 100%.

The weather department has forecast shallow to moderate fog for Thursday morning across most parts of the capital, followed by shallow fog each morning for the rest of the week.