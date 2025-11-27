New head for Delhi child rights body soon

NEW DELHI: For the first time in two and a half years, Delhi is finally moving toward appointing a full-time chief for the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), an institution that has remained headless despite its crucial mandate.

A list of around 20 candidates, including at least three retired IAS officers, is now before the screening committee, with interviews expected to begin soon, a source confirmed.

The revival of the selection process comes only after sustained pressure from the Delhi High Court. In October, the Delhi government had appointed Rashmi Singh, secretary of

the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, as the officiating chairperson, which was an interim step that underscored how the regular appointment process had remained stuck for more than two years.

The post has been vacant since July 2023, when former chairperson Anurag Kundu completed his term and moved to the Punjab government.

A source said that he (Anurag Kundu) could have continued with a second term since he was young, but LG had said no to it. As per the Child Rights Act, a chairperson’s term is a maximum of three years, and he can continue for the second term until he attains an age of 65.

A similar situation had happened between 2015 and 2017 when there was a change in government. The commission had no chairman for one and a half years, and the chairman was appointed in 2017 after the High Court’s directions.