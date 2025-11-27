Tanmaya Bhatnagar’s Phoolon Sa Dil: A time capsule of motherhood and moving on

A song born first

From her 2020 breakthrough single ‘Kya Tum Naraaz Ho?’ to her new EP, Bhatnagar’s discography has always mirrored her life. And unsurprisingly, motherhood sits at the heart of this project. Nowhere is this more evident than in ‘Noor’. Enveloped in gentle acoustic arrangements and carried by her soft, mellifluous vocals, ‘Noor’ became her first expression of maternal love — a connection that existed before touch.

For Bhatnagar, writing about someone who hadn’t been born yet — someone she was still creating — felt surreal. “I wrote ‘Noor’ to express how I feel about her, and how I will feel about her,” she says. “It marks the beginning of my motherhood journey — those intense feelings you have for your child, the connection, the love, even before meeting them.”

Although the track is deeply personal — part lullaby, part letter to her newborn — she believes listeners will still find their own way into it. “Everybody has a Noor in their life. It could be someone you love, a friend, a parent, even a pet — anyone who brings that pure, uncomplicated light,” she says.