Work on Phase I of Yamuna banks cycle tracks to begin next year, officials tell CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on the 53-kilometre cycle track project stretching from the Wazirabad Yamuna Bridge to NH-24 and further to the Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park.
The track will run along both banks of the Yamuna and will cross the river at suitable points. The project is being led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Gupta said that the cycle track would promote green mobility and ease the burden on urban traffic in the city. She added that the project would improve public health, boost eco-tourism, and help preserve and develop the green belt along the Yamuna.
Senior officials from the DDA, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Works Department, Railways, Power Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the National Highways Authority of India attended the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.
Detailed discussions took place on phased construction, inter-departmental coordination, the status of approvals, and the project’s execution plan.
Officials told Gupta that work on Phase I of the project was expected to begin in the new year, with a target of completion within a year.
The government aims to complete all three phases of the project in three years.
The chief minister was informed that most departments had already issued no objection certificates (NOCs) for the project and that coordination among agencies had been effectively established.
The officials said that the railway-related approvals were in the final stage, with continuous dialogue underway for the resolution of all pending issues. The chief minister directed all departments to accord this project the highest priority and ensure seamless coordination at every level.
Tendering done for 3-phase project
The officials said that the tendering process for the cycle track project has been completed and preparatory work for commencing construction is in the final stage. The three-phase project will be developed in a continuous loop, with Phase I covering the stretch from the Old Yamuna Rail Bridge to NH-24, Phase II extending from NH-24 to the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Biodiversity Park, and Phase III connecting the Wazirabad Yamuna Barrage to the Old Yamuna Rail Bridge.