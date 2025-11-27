Work on Phase I of Yamuna banks cycle tracks to begin next year, officials tell CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on the 53-kilometre cycle track project stretching from the Wazirabad Yamuna Bridge to NH-24 and further to the Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park.

The track will run along both banks of the Yamuna and will cross the river at suitable points. The project is being led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Gupta said that the cycle track would promote green mobility and ease the burden on urban traffic in the city. She added that the project would improve public health, boost eco-tourism, and help preserve and develop the green belt along the Yamuna.

Senior officials from the DDA, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Works Department, Railways, Power Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the National Highways Authority of India attended the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Detailed discussions took place on phased construction, inter-departmental coordination, the status of approvals, and the project’s execution plan.

Officials told Gupta that work on Phase I of the project was expected to begin in the new year, with a target of completion within a year.