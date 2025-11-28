Busy roads push Delhi government to choose smaller, nine-metre buses for city commuting

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s procurement strategy for electric buses is increasingly favouring nine-metre vehicles instead of the 12-metre ones due to congested roads, manoeuvrability issues and cost efficiency, officials said.

According to a Transport Department official, the nine-metre buses introduced during the Rekha Gupta government under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector scheme are better suited for navigating narrow stretches, sharp turns and densely populated neighbourhoods. Except for the Outer Ring Road, 12-metre buses often struggle to operate smoothly in several parts of the capital.

“Traffic congestion is a persistent challenge. The move aims to improve operational efficiency and service reliability,” the official said.

Buses are being procured through CESL, which floats the tenders. “We have requested 2,800 buses — 1,400 nine-metre and the rest 12-metre. In the next procurement of 1,200 buses, we plan to seek 800 nine-metre and the remaining 12-metre buses,” the official added.

He explained that Delhi’s road geometry in many pockets is not suitable for 12-metre buses, which occupy more space. Nine-metre buses are easier to manoeuvre and more cost-effective. A 12-metre bus costs around Rs 1.5 crore, while a smaller one costs about Rs 1 crore. The shift aligns with the government’s focus on fleet modernisation and transition to electric mobility.

Passenger load patterns also support the move. Buses are fully occupied only during peak hours, while larger buses run with empty seats during off-peak periods. “In the long run, this will reduce commuter waiting time and improve last-mile connectivity,” he said.