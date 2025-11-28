CM Rekha Gupta: Delhi government to help citizens recover unclaimed funds

NEW DELHI: Delhi government will work with banks to return the unclaimed money of people lying in their accounts, through special camps under ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ (Your Money, Your Right) campaign, CM Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

She asserted the scheme was an example of ‘right intention and right policy’ and added that the Centre has returned Rs 85 crore so far to the people.

Gupta attended a mega camp held under the ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ campaign of the Finance ministry, at Ambedkar International Centre in the city. In October, the campaign was launched by the Union government across the country to raise awareness among people and help them reclaim their financial assets, including money deposited in banks, insurance, mutual funds and pensions. “Initiative is under the vision of PM Modi,” Gupta said.