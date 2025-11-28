Delhi High Court fines official in sex toys case

NEW DELHI: The High Court of Delhi has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Department of Customs for seeking review of the court’s earlier judgment directing the government to hold an inter-ministerial consultation to frame a policy on the import of sex toys.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain said that the review lacked merit, adding that the customs department was clearly harassing the petitioner companies Techsync and Debanjan Impex for no reason.

The bench said the cost was to be deducted from the salary of assistant commissioner of customs Jainendra Jain.

On October 30, a single judge bench of the court had ordered the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to conduct an inter-ministerial consultation in respect of the uniform policy of permitting import of products declared as body massagers or sex toys.

The court had also ordered the provisional release of goods imported by both the companies. The customs department, however, moved a larger bench against the order, arguing that the imported products required approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and that the companies had not furnished an extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificate under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022.