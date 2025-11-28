Delhi man nabbed for strangling live-in partner, leaving body in car

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area after strangulating her during a fight. The investigation so far suggests that he was so drunk that although he carried the body to his car, he could not drive and returned home to sleep, police said on Thursday.
“A PCR call was received on Wednesday around 9.15 am at Chhawla police station, and police reached the spot at Deenpur Extension where a Haryana-number car was found parked in a locked condition with the body of a woman lying on the rear seat,” a senior police officer said.
During inquiry, it was found that the woman was living with Virender Singh, a resident of Deenpur Extension in Najafgarh, and the two had been quarrelling since the previous night. Virender was present at the spot, and there were some marks and abrasions on the deceased’s face. The crime and FSL teams also visited the spot for inspection and took photographs, the officer said.
On interrogation, Virender admitted his guilt. He stated that a quarrel had ensued between them and he strangled her before placing her body in his car. The deceased’s family identified her, and the body was preserved at RTR Hospital for further proceedings.
Virender, who works with a bus company, and the deceased had sold a house in the Raj Nagar area. They later used the money, and Virender purchased a flat in Deenpur in his own name. A total of Rs 21 lakh has been recovered from his house. A case under relevant sections has been registered. CCTV footage of the area is being examined to ascertain more details, police said.
The preliminary investigation suggests that Virender allegedly pinned the woman to the bed and throttled her with his elbow. After killing her, he called two friends who allegedly helped him carry the body down to the car. The friends left soon after, and Virender attempted to drive away to dispose of the body. Further investigation is underway, police said.
2 killed after being hit by speeding car in Moti Nagar
Two people, including a 74-year-old man, died after being hit by a speeding car in Moti Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The Haryana-registered vehicle was found abandoned at the spot. Both victims—Munni Raj and Surajpal—succumbed during treatment on Thursday. CCTV footage is being examined and efforts are on to trace the driver.