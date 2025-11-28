Delhi man nabbed for strangling live-in partner, leaving body in car

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area after strangulating her during a fight. The investigation so far suggests that he was so drunk that although he carried the body to his car, he could not drive and returned home to sleep, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Virendra (35), was so intoxicated that although he managed to carry the woman’s body to his car—allegedly intending to dispose of it—he was unable to drive and returned home, they said. The body was found in a car on Wednesday morning after a neighbour informed the police, yhe officials said.

“A PCR call was received on Wednesday around 9.15 am at Chhawla police station, and police reached the spot at Deenpur Extension where a Haryana-number car was found parked in a locked condition with the body of a woman lying on the rear seat,” a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the woman was living with Virender Singh, a resident of Deenpur Extension in Najafgarh, and the two had been quarrelling since the previous night. Virender was present at the spot, and there were some marks and abrasions on the deceased’s face. The crime and FSL teams also visited the spot for inspection and took photographs, the officer said.