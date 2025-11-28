Directorate of Education releases nursery admission points criteria in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the 2026–27 admission cycle in private schools, a familiar mix of neighbourhood preference, sibling points, alumni considerations and other parameters is set to guide nursery and entry-level admissions. The Directorate of Education (DoE) released the detailed criteria on November 27, outlining the norms that schools must follow for the upcoming session.

The DoE has already issued the full admission schedule, with application forms slated to be available from December 4. The first list of selected candidates will be declared on January 23, followed by the second list on February 9. Parents will have time between January 24 and February 3 to raise queries regarding point allocation.

The entire admission process will wrap up on March 19.

Schools across Delhi said they are likely to retain the criteria they have followed in recent years. Mallika Preman, principal of Tagore International School, East of Kailash, said the school will continue giving the highest weightage to neighbourhood applicants, followed by first-born children, siblings of current students, and wards of alumni.

“These parameters allow us to maintain a close-knit, community-focused environment and ensure that families living nearby get fair preference,” she said. Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School, Dwarka, echoed similar priorities. The school will continue to rely on distance, sibling preference, alumni connection and seats for wards of staff.