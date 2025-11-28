I have played Bhupendra Singh like a hero, says Rajesh Tailang as Delhi Crime Season 3 takes top spot on Netflix

Bhupendra Singh is a good advertisement for Delhi cops. It is a measured and controlled performance. Singh is the head of a special Action Force but you did not play it in a macho way.

Like every cop is not James Bond, real cops and spies don’t act like Simbas or Inspector Vijay [of Zanjeer]. If they did, they would be very bad at their job as they would draw attention to themselves.

Are crime shows are the new voyeurism? There is thrill, a dark side, but also justice and resolution. They make us feel ultimately safe, that we are in good hands.

According to me, crime thrillers and police procedural dramas are always ‘hits’. CID has been running for the past 18 to 20 years.

Would you say Bhupendra Singh is an understated character?

In the screenplay, he is understated, but whichever character I play, I play it like a hero. There is a lot of understanding in the team, and we are all professionals, so we know in which scene who needs to be given importance.

Also, we are now seeing more and more women-centric and women-led stories being written. The criminals are women and those giving them the chase as well. Women characters are being written giving them more agency, so, naturally, that will change the way male characters are being written; a male cop in a female cop-led drama will have less agency.

Who did you model the inspector on? You play it as if you didn’t want yourself to be noticed.

Doing nothing in a scene is more challenging for an actor. Even when the camera is on, I don't think about what the camera is capturing. I just try to be there authentically.

The person my character is largely modelled on is Rajendra Singh (an inspector with the Nirbhaya case, later an Assistant Commissioner of Police). I tried to catch some of his gestures. He is a very calm person, but very aware and observant, just like a tiger before he springs to catch his prey. Then there’s a US reality show called Caught in Providence, a live telecast of courtroom proceedings. It had an Inspector Quinn, and the way he would talk to the judge – though respectful, Quinn stood his ground always. He, too, was an influence.