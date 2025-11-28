IIT Delhi researchers develop long-lasting mosquito repellent detergents

NEW DELHI: Amid rising dengue cases in the city, researchers at IIT Delhi have developed innovative mosquito-repellent detergents that promise longer-lasting defence than conventional products like creams, sprays and roll-ons.

The detergents, created in both liquid and powder forms, are designed to make washed textiles naturally resistant to mosquito landings, reducing the risk of bites and illnesses such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The project is led by Prof. Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering. According to him, existing repellents lose effectiveness over time, especially topical products that fade as the day progresses. “We have developed smart detergents to protect people from dangerous mosquito-borne diseases. The products have been tested in a commercial laboratory and have proven effective,” he said.

The team tested the detergents using the “hand-in-cage” method, a standard procedure in mosquito-repellent research. Volunteers placed their hands, covered with fabrics washed using the formulated detergents, inside a box filled with starved mosquitoes. The results showed a significant reduction in mosquito landings compared to untreated fabrics.

A patent application for the formulation has already been filed. The effectiveness of the detergent lies in how its active components bind with fabric fibres during the wash cycle. Since mosquito proboscises can easily penetrate most textile structures, preventing mosquitoes from landing on clothes becomes crucial. The active agents work by manipulating both smell and taste sensors of mosquitoes, making the fabric unattractive to them.

Professor Javed said, “Another key advantage is durability. As textiles are washed regularly, the repellent properties regenerate with each wash, offering consistent protection without the need for reapplication. With mosquito-borne infections continuing to pose major public health challenges in India, the IIT Delhi innovation could offer households a practical, long-term solution integrated seamlessly into daily routines.”