One held for stealing Rs 4 crore valuables from employer in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery, luxury watches and other valuables worth around `4 crore from his employer’s house in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mahender Dan, is a native of Nagore in Rajasthan. A burglary case was registered on September 28 at the South Campus police station after the complainant reported the theft of gold and diamond ornaments. Despite the incident, Dan continued working as the victim’s driver, police added.

“During the investigation, chance prints lifted from the spot matched Dan’s fingerprints, confirming him as the suspect. He was traced to Nagore and apprehended on November 22 by a police team,” DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

On his instance, police recovered stolen ornaments, two Hublot watches, one Roger Dubuis watch, one Rolex watch and two gold biscuits. The police said he stole the jewellery during Navratri when his employer was away. He had been facing financial problems and was aware of the location of the locker .The police were further looking into the case, the officials said.