We’re fighting on all fronts to control pollution: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that teams across the city are working relentlessly on the ground to control pollution, with intensified efforts focusing on dust control, sanitation, and waste management.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that action against all sources of pollution is underway “at every level”, adding that ministers and MLAs are personally inspecting field operations to review cleanliness work and issue immediate instructions wherever required.

“This campaign of Delhi for pollution control is continuing with full determination,” Gupta wrote. The capital continues to struggle with toxic air, with most monitoring stations reporting readings in the ‘severe’ category ‘ levels that can affect even healthy individuals. The city recorded an AQI of 377 at 4 pm on Thursday.