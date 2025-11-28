Woman on run held in connection with 2021 murder case in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman who had been absconding for nearly four years in connection with the murder of a man who came to her house to recover money in Samaypur Badli area, officials said.

The accused is a native of Nainital, Uttarakhand. After the incident, her husband was arrested while she fled to Nainital in November 2021. She returned to Siraspur in January this year. Her husband, Sunil Kumar, is already in judicial custody in the same case, police said.

According to police, on November 21, 2021, the deceased, Abhishek alias Monu, went to the house of the accused in Siraspur to collect money from Hukam Chand. Hukam allegedly became aggressive and called his family members — Sonu, Sunil and his wife — who then brutally assaulted Abhishek.

“Abhishek died during treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. A case was registered the same day under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Samaypur Badli police station. Hukam and Sunil were arrested, but Sunil’s wife fled and remained absconding. She was declared a proclaimed offender on May 19, 2022,” a senior police officer said.