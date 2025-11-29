Delhi to turn colder by 2–3 degrees betweeen December 3 and 5

NEW DELHI: The capital is bracing for a pronounced dip in temperatures next week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a 2 to 3 degrees celsius fall in both minimum and maximum temperatures between December 3 and 5.

The city is expected to slip into a markedly colder phase, with temperature levels likely to remain below normal to appreciably below normal (2–5 degrees celsius) through the period. According to the IMD, the ongoing western disturbance over north Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan are influencing weather patterns across northwest India, setting the stage for an early winter chill in Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees celsius, which is 2.2 degrees celsius below normal.

Minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 8 degrees celsius and 10 degrees celsius, while maximum temperatures stayed between 23 degrees celsius and 26 degrees celsius, broadly within the normal range but tending slightly downward. The IMD noted that several stations reported appreciably below-normal night temperatures.