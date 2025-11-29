DU elects seven members to university court

NEW DELHI: The 93rd meeting of the University Court of the University of Delhi was held on Friday, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor presented a detailed account of the university’s activities, achievements, and recent developments.

Singh announced the election results for seven professional seats on the DU Court, stating that only seven applications were received for the seven posts. As a result, all candidates were elected unopposed for a five-year term beginning December 16.

Those elected include Advocate Abhinav Garg, Advocate Monica Arora, Advocate Raj Pal Singh Pawar, Advocate Sanjay Kumar, Director-Professor of Surgery Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Advocate Tanmay Vats, and Chartered Accountant Vaibhav Bhatnagar.

Congratulating the newly elected members, the Vice-Chancellor said the unopposed elections reflect a strong sense of unity and shared purpose within the university community. He added that such consensus is a healthy practice and should continue.

During the meeting, Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta presented the agenda items, minutes of the 92nd Court meeting, and the corresponding action-taken report.

Highlighting Delhi University’s performance in national and international rankings, Singh shared that DU has made remarkable progress.

The university now holds the 30th position globally in the QS World University Rankings for Employment Outcomes and ranks first among Indian institutions in this category. The Vice-Chancellore noted that Delhi University’s overall QS global ranking stands at 328, and affirmed the institution’s goal of securing a place among the world’s top 100 universities in the coming years.