Four killed, one injured as fire spreads through four-storey building in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people, including a brother–sister duo, died and a woman was injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building in south Delhi’s Tigri Extension/Sangam Vihar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Three people were found dead at the spot, officials said. Two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, where one of them later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Satender alias Jimmy (38), the owner of the building, and his sister Anita (38/40). The injured woman has been identified as Mamta (40), who sustained 25 per cent burn injuries.

According to police, a PCR call about the blaze was received at 6.24 pm, and police personnel rushed to the spot.