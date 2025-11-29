MCD bypolls campaign ends with roadshows

NEW DELHI: The campaigning for the November 30 bypolls to 12 vacant wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-elections came to an end on Friday, with top leaders from all major parties holding roadshows, rallies and public meetings in a final attempt to woo voters.

CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, AAP leader and former CM Atishi, MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav were among those who campaigned extensively on the last day.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said the public mood is shifting towards the BJP due to the government’s recent initiatives, including sewer cleaning, improved electricity and water supply, penalty waivers on water bills, Yamuna cleaning, smooth Chhath Puja arrangements, better road maintenance and upgraded DTC bus services. He added that Arvind Kejriwal’s absence from the campaign was a “silent acceptance of defeat.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined roadshows in Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh, asserting that there was “new enthusiasm” among both the public and BJP workers. “People know this by-election will not change the power equation, yet they want to give the BJP a clear majority in the Corporation,” she said.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra claimed that while Vinod Nagar has traditionally backed the BJP, even AAP supporters were “angry” because Kejriwal had fielded a “corrupt woman leader who has been jailed,” and that voters would prefer the BJP’s “clean-image candidate.”