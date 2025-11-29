Nine students get bail in India Gate demonstration case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to nine persons accused of raising slogan and scuffle with the police in a case registered regarding the scuffle outside the Parliament Street Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga granted relief to the accused persons, noting that they were not required in the case for further investigation. The accused, however, will not be released from jail as they were arrested in another case related to India Gate protest.

The court granted them bail on a bail bond of Rs 20,000. Some bail application are pending for hearing on Saturday. The accused persons were arrested in the second case after court granted police permission for the same. The judge held their arrest as legal.

Delhi police had arrested 17 persons, including 11 women, from outside of Parliament Street Police station on Sunday.

The police registered two separate FIRs in the matter. The first, at the Kartavya Path police station, was filed under BNS Sections 74, 79, 115(2) , 132, 221 and 223.

The second FIR lodged at the Parliament Street police station, includes BNS Sections 223A, 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 221 (obstructing public servant), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences against the State) and 126(2) (punishment for wrongful restraint).