Panipat gets Delhi IIT’s green textile tech

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi–led Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability has transferred multiple technologies to industry partners for recycling aramid waste, technical gloves and the national flag.

The Centre also unveiled technology for the recycling of synthetic national flags and a scientific model during an event organised in Panipat by the Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Friday.

According to an official statement, the innovation has been formally transferred to the Sewaj Neesim Foundation, led by Maj. Gen. Ashim Kohli (Retd.), which is spearheading a nationwide initiative for the dignified recycling of retired national flags. In addition, the Centre has developed methods for handling and recycling high-performance aramid waste, a critical material used in defence, aerospace and protective textiles.

Ashok Malhotra, Mission Director of the National Technical Textiles Mission, said, “With pioneering contributions from IIT Delhi’s advanced research in textile recycling and sustainability, the mission empowers startups and industries to promote indigenisation, circular economy principles, and cutting-edge manufacturing.”