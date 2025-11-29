Rahul Gandhi seeks debate in Parliament on Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a detailed discussion in the House on the issue of air pollution in the capital as he questioned the silence of PM Modi on this “health emergency”.

He also demanded a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle air pollution and asked why the central government was not showing any urgency or accountability on the issue.

Gandhi held an interaction with a group of mothers at his residence on the issue and shared a video of his conversation with them, with several of them raising concerns over the impact of pollution on the health of their children. “Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry.”

“Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?” he asked in a post on X.

“India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. “Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions,” he asserted.